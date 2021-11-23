The Philippine Consulate General in Hagåtña, Guam, and the Philippine Honorary Consulate in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands joined the Arago family in asking friends, colleagues and the Marianas community to pray for Honorary Consul Glicerio "Eli" Arago.
"Our dear honorary consul has been moved to the intensive care unit of Guam Regional Medical City on Sunday afternoon," his team members stated Monday in a release.
"In this difficult moment, our prayers continue to be heard. We are truly grateful for the love and immense support his friends, colleagues and everyone in our community have shown."
Arago, 69, was medically evacuated to Guam on late Friday afternoon following a serious and unexpected health emergency.
Mass of Intention is offered in Saipan daily at 6 a.m., at 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral, and at 6 a.m. at Kristo Rai Parish.
Information was provided in a release.