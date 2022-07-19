The Infrastructure and Recovery Program under the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Office of the Governor announced in a release the recovery of a World War II dog tag by the IRP archeological team during archeological testing work in San Jose, Saipan.
In April 2022, IRP archaeologists Jeremy Freeman and Scott Bierly and anthropologist Keona Torres recovered a suspected military identification tag while doing subsurface testing on the southwest coast of Saipan in advance of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.-funded sewer and drainage project. The artifact was recovered in screened soil excavated from a backhoe trench located on the western edge of Apengagh Avenue roughly 55 meters southwest of the catholic church in San Jose.
Background research conducted by IRP staff revealed that the tag belonged to William Conrad Stoll Jr., who was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and participated in the Battle of Saipan as a captain and executive officer of the 5th Amphibious Tractor Battalion. The tag was found on the actual invasion beach where Stoll fought during the first three days of the battle. After Saipan, Stoll participated in the amphibious invasions of Tinian and Iwo Jima. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1962 with the rank of lieutenant colonel and died in 2008.
Upon the completion of the research, IRP staff met with Historic Preservation Officer Rita Chong-Dela Cruz, and it was mutually agreed that the identification tag was to be returned to Stoll’s family. Consultations with Katherine Stoll Bushong, his eldest surviving child, have been completed. She has informed IRP that she plans to pass this artifact on to her son, who is a Marine Corps veteran.