Less than two weeks after ending service to the destination, Asiana Airlines has announced it will be relaunching direct flights from Seoul to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands next month, the Marianas Visitors Authority said in a press release.
According to the airline's official website, Asiana will operate four weekly flights from Incheon to Saipan beginning April 27. In anticipation of high travel demand during the summer, the flights will be operated daily from July 1 to Aug. 27, MVA said in its release.
“The Incheon-Saipan route has been in operation for more than 30 years since its launch in May 1992, and even during the pandemic, the Asiana Airlines continued its efforts to connect passengers through the travel bubble agreement,” Asiana said through a representative. “As the only full-service carrier on the route, Asiana Airlines will strengthen our competitiveness by providing differentiated services from low-cost carriers and cooperating with related organizations, including the Marianas Visitors Authority.”
The announcement was warmly welcomed by MVA, as Korea was one of the top source markets for the Marianas prior to the pandemic, MVA said in the release.
“Asiana Airlines has been one of our key partners in reopening the Korea market in the midst of COVID and bringing us to the level of tourism recovery we have today,” said MVA acting Managing Director Judy C. Torres. “We are very grateful for their continued commitment to the Marianas as a full-service airline, as they serve many business travelers and add greater credibility to our destination with their partnership. Their return helps solidify the Korea market as we continue the work of increasing visitor arrivals, in total.”
Visitor arrivals from South Korea for the month were the highest since before the pandemic, reaching about 12,000 arrivals, compared to 2,821 in February 2022, MVA said. By the end of the fiscal year, in September 2023, the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 80% of the number available before the pandemic. Overall, visitor arrivals to the Marianas are 55% lower year-to-date, compared to fiscal 2019 before the pandemic, the release stated.