Atalig: CNMI didn't directly contribute to airline

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government did not make a direct contribution to Northern Marianas Airways, said Finance Secretary David Atalig.
CNMI Rep. Celina Babauta has asked Atalig about the "funding source to bring a 757-200 series aircraft for Northern Marianas Airways to the CNMI, specifically if any local funds or other funding sources that may be available to the CNMI, whether federal funds, grants or American Rescue Plan Act funds, were used to subsidize the transport of said aircraft."
According to Atalig, "There was no subsidy nor any payments from the CNMI government for the aircraft arriving in the CNMI."
On Oct. 20, Northern Marianas Airways' Boeing 757-200 arrived on island to highlight NMA’s vision “to become the CNMI’s international airline.”
According to the airline, it was working with Anchorage-based Northern Pacific Airways to provide a turnkey aircraft and crewing solution for the operation.
NMA President Keith Stewart said the islands’ first home-based airline is projected to bring in $25 million in tax revenue to the CNMI government in the first year.
Gov. Ralph Torres said it was a monumental day for the CNMI's tourism industry, while Atalig said it would create jobs and more business opportunities in the commonwealth.