After hearing reports of several taxpayers being charged fees on their recently issued Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Stimulus Cards, Secretary of Finance David Atalig said his team "has been in contact with the prepaid card partner and its CEO about claims on social media from several taxpayers being charged fees related to the use of the CNMI Stimulus Cards."
Officials have confirmed that no fees have been charged from the banking side, as of Sunday morning, Atalig said in a statement.
"I am aware that payments to car rental agencies had fees reported, but these are normal 'security holds' placed on cards until the car is returned without any damage as per standard car rental policy. Other fees to certain phone providers have been reported, and they are working in resolving that.
"Please be aware that this is the CNMI's first time rolling out this kind of program in order to stimulate the local economy directly by keeping money circulating on our islands for essential needs and to support local businesses. The Department of Finance will ensure that we get to the bottom of this and that no fees be charged to our taxpayers.
"This administration is focused on making sure every commonwealth taxpayer gets the full benefit of this local stimulus. Again, my team is fully prepared to investigate every claim to ensure that no fees are being charged by our banking partners or businesses in order to protect the taxpayer," Atalig said.
"If you have a fee to report, please submit copies of receipts, along with your card information via email to stimulus@dof.gov.mp, and we will make sure your claim is resolved in a timely manner.
"The Department of Finance will update you through our website and local media partners as we get more information," he added.
"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work expeditiously to resolve this. We remain dedicated to supporting our community through this program."
Information was provided in a release.