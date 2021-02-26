Atalig: US reimbursed only half of CNMI personnel cost for Yutu

SAIPAN — The federal government did not reimburse the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for the full amount it spent on payroll and overtime pay for Cabinet members and other government personnel during Supertyphoon Yutu, Finance Secretary David Atalig told House members on Tuesday.
Atalig said the CNMI government incurred a total cost of over $16 million for Supertyphoon Yutu payroll with overtime payments, "and we've only received $8 million as reimbursements."
"So, in my book, about 50% or half of that is deemed (nonreimbursable), which the central (CNMI) government is liable to pay," he said.
A list from the Office of Management and Budget shows Cabinet members and 1,747 government employees on Saipan, Tinian and Rota received overtime pay of 2.5 times their standard rate, and the list also shows that Cabinet members received the highest amounts.
Overtime pay for Supertyphoon Yutu recovery was among the issues raised in Atalig's meeting with the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.
Chaired by Rep. Donald Manglona, the committee asked Atalig about the reimbursement received by the CNMI from the federal government.
Atalig said the CNMI has so far received a total of $29.7 million for typhoon recovery projects including repairs of schools, airports and other key infrastructure destroyed or damaged by Yutu.
The amount included the $5.4 million that the CNMI government received in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Atalig said there is still a balance of $32.5 million that the CNMI will receive as reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He said the administration will continue to press for the Yutu reimbursements and has asked the federal government to reconsider what it classified as "nonreimbursable."
"I do not have the details of the total number of nonreimbursable (expenses). I am aware of one line item and that is very clear, and that is the overtime pay for the Supertyphoon Yutu response cost," Atalig said.