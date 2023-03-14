Atkins Kroll Saipan broke ground on new Toyota Lexus Showroom and Service Center

Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape Company, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Atkins Kroll Toyota Lexus Showroom and Service Center at Chalan Pale Arnold in Puerto Rico, Saipan on March 10.
Alex Hammett, Inchcape managing director for South Asia and Pacific, shared during the event, “Saipan now has one of the largest market shares of Toyotas globally, due to an amazing community and a fantastic team working at AK Saipan. Toyota has been part of the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) for more than five decades, and now it’s Lexus’s turn. The new Lexus dealership will be the first of its kind in Saipan, and it is a physical manifestation of our commitment to grow our business and further invest in the NMI.”
The new 43,800-square-foot facility will include a Toyota showroom, the island’s first dedicated Lexus showroom, AK Saipan’s corporate offices, and an automotive service and body repair shop that will be able to service personal and commercial vehicles. The high-tech vehicle repair shop will be close to 30,000 square feet and will include 14 vehicle service bays. The auto body shop consists of nine repair bays and a contained and fully ventilated internal paint booth.
The architect and project manager for the project are ARI Partners. AK recently announced that it selected Saipan-based GPPC Inc. to build the new $23 million project.
Alex Yap, president of Atkins Kroll, said, “We’ve put a lot of thought into designing the new AK facility to make it more environmentally friendly with rainwater harvesting, solar panels for energy offsetting, low-noise-generating equipment, and emission and sound controls. When the new showroom and service center open, our customers will have access to expanded repair services and more amenities. We believe they will like what they see.”
Hammett added, “We thank Gov. Palacios, Lt. Gov. Apatang, members of the 23rd Commonwealth Legislature, Mr. Albert LG Camacho and family, and our valued customers and employees for being a part of today’s ceremony. We look forward to welcoming the community into our new Toyota Lexus Showroom and Service Center in 2024.”
For more information about the project, visit aksaipan.com.