SAIPAN — Chun Yang, 44, and Wang Yurong, 48, appeared before Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands to plead guilty to attempting to smuggle 1,835.5 grams, or 4.04 pounds, of methamphetamine by mail on June 21, 2022.
The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a federally controlled substance.
Wang Yurong, represented by attorney Joe McDoulett, pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 21. Chun Yang, represented by attorney Steven Pixley, pleaded guilty Dec. 23.
Kennedy found both defendants were fully competent to enter a knowing, voluntary and intelligent plea.
She also issued separate findings and recommendations for each defendant.
“The court finds that there is a factual basis for the plea and that the plea was entered into knowingly and voluntarily, without coercion or promises, other than those in the written agreement of the parties. Therefore, it is recommended that Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona accept the guilty plea and these findings are recommended for her consideration,” Kennedy said.
She vacated the jury trial for both defendants scheduled for Jan. 10 and stated that an order setting sentencing will be issued.
Wang Yurong and Chun Yang were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to the complaint against the two defendants, on June 21, 2022, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands customs officers searched a parcel at the U.S. post office in Chalan Kanoa containing three packages of suspected methamphetamine.
The authorities then conducted surveillance of the intended recipient of the parcel which resulted in the arrest of Chun Yang and Wang Yurong.