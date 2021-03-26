SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government still lacks a uniform travel policy that includes restrictions on first-class and business airfare for its officials, the Office of the Public Auditor stated in a report.
In her report to the Legislature and the administration, Public Auditor Kina Peter said two of the three pending issues pertaining to CNMI government travels remain unresolved.
One of them is the lack of a uniform travel policy and restrictions on the purchase of first-class, business class or any other premium class designation, as required by law.
OPA has asked the Department of Finance to adopt regulations that provide the following:
• The expense of traveling by air will be allowed on the basis of cost. The traveler is expected to use the coach or economy fare.
• The traveler must obtain two quotes from a qualified provider for the most economical airfare possible considering expense, time and convenience.
• When a traveler prefers a higher class than that authorized for purchase, the traveler must pay the incremental difference.
OPA noted that regulations do not appear to explicitly prohibit the purchase of first-class and business class airline tickets.
On Jan. 15, 2021, the Department of Finance informed OPA that the proposed uniform travel policy was published in the Commonwealth Register on Sept. 28, 2020, but had yet to reach the official website of the CNMI Law Revision Commission.
But the department said its travel section, key management and staff had been notified about the promulgation of the uniform travel policy for adoption.
Finance also said it will have to continue to work with all relevant agencies for a consistent implementation of the newly established policy.
Finance officials hope that, with the promulgation of a uniform travel policy, all travel processes for commonwealth government employees are consistent with all applicable laws, and allow for the most economical use of government resources while preventing fraud, waste and abuse.