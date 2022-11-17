Awaodori team to perform on Guam

The Saipan Awaodori Team will travel to Guam on Friday to perform at the 41st Japan Autumn Festival at Gov. Joseph Memorial Flores Beach Park at Ypao Beach.
It will be the team's first time performing on Guam.
The Saipan team consists of its leader, Sheena Saures, musicians OJ Search Osilek and Cassidy Wabol, drummer Coddie Francio Forbes, dancers Vianny Mettao, Jeafanie Tibong, Marcela Heben, Julianne Mettao, Leon Wabol and Eleazir Mettao.
On Friday, they will perform at Guam Premier Outlets and pay a visit to the Japanese School of Guam. On Saturday, they will perform at the 41st Japan Autumn Festival at Ypao Beach from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Misako Kamata, president of Kinpachi Restaurant, which organized the team and sponsored the trip, said they were invited by the Japan Club of Guam.
She said when the Saipan Awaodori Team performed in Japan last year they were seen on cable TV by the Japanese community on Guam.
She said the Saipan team was also invited to perform on Guam last year, but they were not able to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally this year, they are going to Guam thanks to Japan Club of Guam's Mitsuo Sato, president of PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., and Tadashi Gonda, president of Sun Pacific Guam, who worked together in arranging the Saipan Awaodori Team’s travel.
In an interview, Forbes, the Saipan Awaodori Team drummer, said he is excited because it is going to be his first time performing on Guam.
He has been with the Awaodori team for two years now and said he is grateful to Misako for giving him the opportunity to enhance his drum skills and travel to the neighboring island to perform.
Saipan Awaodori dancer Eleazir Mettao is also excited but “kind of nervous because I've never been on Guam.”
He has been performing with the Saipan Awaodori for three years now and he considers it an honor to represent Saipan at the Japan Autumn Festival in Guam.
Heben, another dancer, has been with the Saipan Awaodori group for five years now. She said that she, too, is excited because it is going to be her first time performing on Guam.