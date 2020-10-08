SAIPAN — Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo granted the motion for bail modification of former Corrections Officer Eloy Reyes Dela Cruz Jr.
It was Judge Govendo, and not Judge Wesley Bogdan as earlier reported, who imposed the $100,000 cash bail on Dela Cruz on Monday.
Dela Cruz, through attorney Joey San Nicolas, petitioned the court to reduce bail and release the defendant to a third-party custodian, his common-law wife.
On Tuesday, Judge Govendo reduced Dela Cruz's bail to $10,000 and ordered him to be released to the third-party custodian upon posting 10% of the bail, or $1,000.
The judge also placed Dela Cruz under house arrest, and directed the defendant's common-law wife to continue bringing him to counseling treatment.
Dela Cruz was ordered to return to court on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing and on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.
Police said Dela Cruz pawned his department-issued handgun to Gordon Castro for $40 cash and $40 worth of methamphetamine.
The handgun was used by Castro in a hostage-taking incident that resulted in his and his girlfriend's deaths in the early morning hours of March 12.
Police said on Feb. 24 that Dela Cruz called Cabrera and asked if he knew anyone interested in buying or trading a chainsaw for meth.
Cabrera said Dela Cruz picked him up and they went to a poker establishment in Susupe. The defendant met with Castro, who refused to trade meth for the chainsaw.
Dela Cruz then offered his government-issued black 9 mm semi-automatic firearm for $40 cash and $40 worth of meth, Cabrera said.