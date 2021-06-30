SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres is leading a delegation to South Korea that will sign a travel bubble agreement with the South Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation, Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said on Monday.
Bautista said the travel bubble agreement is scheduled to be signed today. The CNMI delegation is also scheduled to visit the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and meet with executives of airlines and top travel agencies.
In addition, the Marianas Visitors Authority will conduct a familiarization tour for about 50 South Korean travel agency and media representatives, as well as social media influencers, to market the CNMI as a safe destination in South Korea.
"All of the work being done by our government, public health officials, tourism stakeholders and community partners on policies, beautification initiatives and enhancement projects are to jump-start our islands' main industry, and that is tourism," Bautista said.
Tourism, he added, provides local revenue for public services and businesses, creates jobs in both public and private sectors, and enhances the livelihood of everyone who calls the Marianas home.
Tourism is also an opportunity for the CNMI community to showcase its unique culture and hospitality, while sharing with the world that the CNMI is safe and ready to reopen, he said.
"This will help us get back to a true sense of economic normalcy for the Marianas," Bautista added.