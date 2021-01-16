Blanco elected House minority leader

SAIPAN – The House Republicans and their independent ally on Wednesday elected Rep. Ivan Blanco as the House minority leader of the 22nd Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Legislature.
The last time the Republicans were the minority bloc in the House was during the 18th Legislature (2013-2015).
After their meeting in Blanco’s office at the legislative building, the minority bloc sent a letter to Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, informing him that the group had selected Blanco to be the House minority leader.
Besides Blanco, the other signatories on the letter were Reps. Roy Ada, Angel Demapan, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Patrick San Nicolas, John Paul Sablan, Joel Camacho, Blas Jonathan Attao and Joseph Flores, an independent member.
In an interview, Sablan said members of the minority bloc are happy to elect Blanco as their leader. The group, he said, has confidence in Blanco, who can “keep us strong as we work forward in the 22nd Legislature.”
For his part, Demapan said bloc members are “confident in his skills and abilities to lead our team in the 22nd House of Representatives. The minority bloc is looking forward to formulating our goals and objectives in our endeavor to help restore our economic footing following the immense challenges of the global pandemic,” Demapan said.
“I thank the members of the minority caucus for their confidence in entrusting me to take the lead on activities and negotiations with our majority group," Blanco said.