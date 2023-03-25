BOE organizes and elects new chair

SAIPAN - More than two months after its members were sworn in, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Education organized and elected new officers Thursday at the BOE office on Capital Hill, Saipan.
All five voting members were present and unanimously elected their youngest colleague, 34-year-old Antonio L. Borja of Tinian, as the new chair.
Elected vice chair was Rota's retired Sgt. Maj. Herman M. Atalig, while the new secretary/treasurer is the former chair, Gregory P. Borja.
Board member Andrew L. Orsini nominated Maisie B. Tenorio to be the new chair, but she declined, saying that although she appreciated the nomination, she had her own nominee, Antonio L. Borja.
For vice chair, Orsini nominated Atalig, who was elected unanimously.
Tenorio, for her part, nominated Gregory Borja for secretary/treasurer. He, too, was elected unanimously.
Also present at the meeting were student representative Ryan Michael Ruena, teacher representative Dora Borja Miura and non-public-school representative Ronald Snyder.
New BOE Chair Antonio L. Borja thanked his fellow board members for their confidence and said he hoped they will work together as a board, and “move forward."
Atalig also thanked his colleagues, saying he is already 75 years old, but he is still serving on the board to ensure that the students’ best interests are pushed forward.
After the election of officers, the board members got down to business. They listened to the reports of CNMI Education Commissioner Alfred B. Ada and other CNMI Public School System officials, and discussed several items listed in the "new business" part of the meeting agenda.
During the public comment section, retired educator Ambrose Bennett, who is also a former teacher representative, asked the board members to “please respect each other when they ask to go into executive session so that you can discuss things freely and even passionately like adults to reach a consensus and remember that no one always gets what they want as compromise is the key to resolving conflicts in deciding what and who is best for PSS."
Rep. Manny Castro, chairman of the CNMI House Committee on Education, explained that House Bill 23-20, which he introduced, and was passed by the House, would allow board members to look at the issues at hand so that whenever the board is still organizing itself, the board's business can continue. He also said his bill would not remove the voice of any member.
His bill would allow a simple majority, or three members, to constitute a quorum of the BOE — “provided that members from at least two senatorial districts shall be present to constitute a quorum.”
The current quorum is four.
Castro said his bill is already in the CNMI Senate, so he urged those who believe that it needs improvement to attend the public hearing the Senate Committee on Education will conduct.
"Coming from a business management aspect, we really cannot continue to have a situation like this when everything is taking some time," Castro said, referring to the delay in organizing the board because of a lack of quorum.
Rep. Roman Benavente, the House Education Committee's vice chair and a former BOE chair, told the board members: "Search your soul and ask yourself, ‘why did I run for board member in the first place?’”
He said there was a reason why previous lawmakers required four BOE members to constitute a quorum. One is to keep the BOE away from political interference as much as possible, he added.
Last time
The last time a BOE member from Tinian was elected chair was in 2008, when attorney Lucia Blanco-Maratita became the head of the policy and governing body of PSS until 2015.
During the BOE meeting Thursday, former Chair Gregory Borja said: “I’d like to offer my sincere apologies ... for the actions that I have taken and the conduct of the board as of recent times.”
Under the law, the BOE was supposed to organize on Jan. 9.
On Feb. 1, the board held a meeting, but, before it could organize, Orsini and Atalig walked out after the three other elected members voted against a motion to go into executive, or closed-door, session.
On Feb. 14, the BOE failed to convene because Orsini and Atalig were absent.
In his remarks, the new chair, Antonio L. Borja, expressed his appreciation to Commissioner of Education Ada for “holding the fort” for the last three months when the BOE had yet to organize.
“I know it’s a long time coming and this meeting has been long overdue, but we’re past that,” the new chair said.
He likewise thanked the members of the public for their patience and the media “for making sure” information is disseminated to “the people who are not here.”
The commissioner praised the board for successfully organizing. "I would like to give you a round of applause,” he added.
The BOE acted on several items that had been pending since Jan. 9. The meeting, which started at 10 a.m., ended after 2 p.m.