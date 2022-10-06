Boonie Babies co-founders address Saipan Rotarians

ANIMAL LOVERS: Boonie Babies Saipan co-founder Grace Keilbach, center, holds a certificate of appreciation, as she and her sister and fellow co-founder, Aria, fifth from right, pose for a photo with Rotary Club of Saipan President Wendell Posadas, fifth from left, and other Rotarians at the Hyatt’s Giovanni’s Restaurant on Tuesday. Emmanuel T. Erediano/For The Guam Daily Post