SAIPAN — By a vote of 4-1, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Education on Tuesday elected Gregory Pat Borja as its new chairman.
Then-Vice Chairman Herman Atalig, Secretary/Treasurer Maisie Tenorio and board members Antonio Borja and Greg Borja himself voted in favor. The former chairman, Andrew Orsini, who nominated himself, voted against the election of his successor.
Greg Borja was nominated by Antonio Borja, and the nomination was seconded by Tenorio.
Antonio Borja was then elected vice chairman by a 4-1 vote. He was nominated by Tenorio. Orsini voted no.
Also by a vote of 4-1, with Orsini casting the lone dissenting vote, the board reelected Tenorio as secretary/treasurer.
Teacher representative Phyllis Ain and student representative Jed Santa Theresa attended the board meeting via Zoom.
The work ahead
The new chairman, Gregory Borja, thanked his fellow board members for their vote of confidence.
A former Marine, long-time educator, sports coach and advocate for the disabled community and their families, Gregory Borja said he will do his best "to serve our students, parents, our Public School System family and our stakeholders of public education."
He added, "I'd like to see us address what's happening in terms of being able to return to face-to-face (classes), especially providing assistance to ... families (of students who aren't able to return to the classroom)."
He said he would continue to work with his colleagues and is "looking forward to working with our different committees to address the needs of our public education stakeholders."
The new chairman is the son of long-time public educators: former Education Commissioner Dr. David Borja and former Marianas High School Principal Karen Borja.