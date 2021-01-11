SAIPAN — Donald Browne told the federal court that as of Dec. 22, 2020, he is no longer the chief executive officer of Imperial Pacific International LLC.
In response and opposition to the U.S. Department of Labor request to hold IPI and its primary officials in contempt for violating a previous consent judgment and for not paying their employees for over two months, Browne said he resigned on Dec. 3.
"My resignation was to be effective two weeks later on Dec. 17. However, I extended my term to Dec. 22 so that I could represent IPI at one last Commonwealth Casino Commission public hearing," Browne said.
Following the CCC public hearing on Dec. 22 "my term as CEO ended," he added.
Browne said he returned to his former position of assisting the security and surveillance team on Dec. 23.
"As of that date I no longer had authority over the finances and administration of IPI, I was no longer part of the financial operations or management teams upon my resignation from the CEO position becoming effective," he said in a 28-page opposition he filed without legal counsel.
Browne said on the day he tendered his resignation, former IPI attorney Michael Dotts forwarded him a message from USDOL regarding the first amended consent judgment executed on June 12, 2020.
Browne denies any knowledge of a consent judgment or an amended consent judgment that existed prior to Dec. 4, 2020.