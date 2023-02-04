SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands special assistant for management and budget Vicky Villagomez on Wednesday said budget cuts in the CNMI government are "more than likely."
She said she will meet with the department heads to discuss the revision of the fiscal year 2023 budget "that we need to submit ... next week."
The fiscal year budget, or Public Law 22-22, appropriated $109.78 million for government activities.
In addition to that amount, then-CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres allotted $32.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Villagomez on Wednesday said the new administration will remove everything that is ARPA-related from the fiscal 2023 budget — including the ARPA funds for personnel.
She said it is more than likely that cost-containment measures will be implemented by the government.
Before the CNMI received ARPA funds amounting to over $480 million, the commonwealth government in 2020 had to implement a “proportionate reduction of 48% in the continuing budget authority” of all government branches. The cost-cutting measures included furloughs and work-hour reductions.