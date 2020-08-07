Certain restrictions in the Northern Mariana Islands will be lifted following what Gov. Ralph Torres called the "continued success of preventive measures at the border."
Gov. Torres on Wednesday said the relaxing of restrictions are in line with approved guidelines of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
Among other things, Torres said businesses will be open for for longer hours, social gatherings will be allowed at public beaches, and curfew hours will be modified.
These amendments to the COVID-19 Emergency Directives went into affect on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The CNMI remains under Community Vulnerability Level "Blue," which signifies significant progress in community-based testing and no presence of community spread of COVID-19, the press release states.
The new amendments include:
- All businesses that have facilities open to the general public may be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- All public beaches and pathways are officially open for all recreational activities, including social gatherings, subject to the social distancing requirements stated in the CNMI COVID-19 Emergency Directives.
- Barbecue gatherings of no more than 25 people at the beaches are now permitted. Consumption of alcohol at public beaches will be allowed only until sunset.
- Curfew hours are now 2-4 a.m.
Exceptions to curfew hours remain:
- First responders while in performance of their official duties.
- Any person lawfully employed during the curfew hours or is in direct route of going to or returning from their place of employment.
- Any person going to or returning from admission to the hospital or completion of treatment such as hemodialysis.