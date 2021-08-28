SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House leadership bloc, which is now reviewing the CNMI Senate version of the fiscal year 2022 budget, said CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds includes “salary adjustments” for Cabinet members.
The CNMI House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Donald Manglona, has been looking into the governor's ARPA expenditure plan, which is Volume 4 of the revised fiscal 2022 budget submission.
Rep. Edwin Propst, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, said page 403 of Volume 4 contains the list of Cabinet members who will get, on average, a 20% salary increase in fiscal 2022 from the ARPA funds.
Based on the governor's ARPA spending plan, the salary of Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero will go up to $74,983 from $53,983, or a 39% increase. The salary of Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada will increase to $65,174 from $54,001, or a 21% increase; These types of increases from 20% to 39% will be in effect for more than a dozen positions.
Asked for comment, CNMI Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said, "Many of the Cabinet members have salary that is capped based on public law. We cannot use ARPA for pay raises if not authorized by the Legislature."
Propst said the administration is claiming it is not a salary raise, but an "equitable adjustment" for losing 20% of their pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said only a select few and not all government employees are getting a salary adjustment. "And why do they [Cabinet members] get an equitable adjustment when they already received illegal overtime?"