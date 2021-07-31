Camacho declares candidacy for Saipan mayor

SAIPAN – Ramon “RB” Blas Camacho has officially declared his independent candidacy for Saipan mayor in a pocket meeting with close supporters, family members and friends at his residence in Koblerville, Saipan, on Wednesday evening.
Camacho, who was also a candidate for mayor of the most populous island in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in 2014 and 2018, reiterated his desire to revive the neighborhood watch and adopt-a-place programs, and initiate community awards to recognize the cleanest residential areas, the cleanest villages and the safest villages.
His campaign slogan is, “Our new way forward — together!”
Camacho said if elected he would implement various activities and programs in the villages, especially for the youth.
He said he also would promote sustainability through farming and community gardens.
According to Camacho, he was asked to run for a House seat, but he said he is more of a “hands-on” person rather than a lawmaker.
Camacho, a farmer and a retired police major, said he would “walk the talk.”
He pledged to give “personalized attention to village issues and village concerns and embrace village solutions.”
Camacho believes that it takes the entire village to move the community forward “together in progress and for prosperity for all, not just a select few.”
He said he would be the people’s mayor, focused on the needs of the villages.
He said he would not be a “dog-chasing mayor”; rather, he would “respect and seek the cooperation of pet owners.”
He also vowed to work with businesses and nongovernment groups in implementing socially responsible and beneficial community programs.
The term of the current mayor, David Apatang, will end in January 2023. Apatang was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Under the CNMI Constitution, a mayor cannot serve for more than two terms.
Camacho is currently the chairman of the CNMI Board of Parole and is a former Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council chairman.
Besides Camacho, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero and Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Administrator Eliceo Diaz Cabrera also have announced their mayoral candidacies.