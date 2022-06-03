SAIPAN — Independent Saipan senatorial candidate Andrew Sablan Salas has sued the U.S. government for banning cockfighting in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Through attorney Joseph Horey, Salas has asked the federal court to issue a judgment declaring that Section 12616 of the Agriculture Improvement Act, or AIA, and 7 U.S.C. § 2156 are not applicable to or effective in the Northern Marianas.
The lawsuit also asks the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the U.S. government and its agents from enforcing Section 12616 of the AIA, or 7 U.S.C. § 2156, or any other provisions of statutory or regulatory law that depend on its validity, in the Northern Marianas.
Salas served in the House of Representative in the 13th CNMI Legislature, and was the secretary of commerce from 2004 to 2006.
According to his lawsuit, Salas has been involved in cockfighting regularly and actively since childhood.
He said he has raised hundreds of roosters for cockfighting purposes, and regularly entered such roosters in competitive cockfights in the CNMI for many years prior to 2019.
Salas desires and intends to resume raising roosters for cockfighting purposes, and entering such roosters in competitive cockfights in the CNMI, his lawsuit stated.
However, if he does so, a credible threat exists that he will be prosecuted for violation of law, his lawsuit stated.