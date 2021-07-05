SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Cannabis Commission was expected to issue a Marijuana Producer Class 1 license and a Marijuana Retailer license to Lumar LLC, which does business as CanaMarianas, at 10 a.m. Friday in the governor's conference room.
With the issuance of a retail license, CNMI residents 21 and older can legally purchase marijuana over the counter at the business.
The Producer Class 1 license is the smallest of the commercial production licenses that the CNMI Cannabis Commission offers.
It permits the licensee a grow area of less than 750 square feet of canopy space for the legal planting, cultivation, growth, harvesting, drying and sale of cannabis to licensed wholesalers, processors, retailers, lounges, laboratories and/or research certificate holders in the CNMI.
CanaMarianas is a veteran-owned recreational cannabis dispensary and small-scale cannabis cultivation operation located at the corner of Chalan Monsignor Guerrero and Middle Road.
With its "Feel En-heightened" slogan, the focus of CanaMarianas is on developing its craft without sacrificing quality, in the hopes that it will consistently provide customers with premium service and quality products, the business has stated.
The CNMI Cannabis Commission conducted a site inspection of CanaMarianas on June 22.
CanaMarianas uses a tent system to grow its product.
"That just helps us to be able to accommodate for space. ... We're not looking to have a humongous yield that's coming out of here, but at least provides us an opportunity to be able to grow something that we can deliver to the retail side, to be able to sell along with all the products that we're going to be sourcing from various local growers throughout Saipan," said CanaMarianas owner Louis Rodgers.
He estimates that about 2-1/2 pounds will be produced from each harvest.
"We're going to be growing hydroponically. ... Everything in (the grow room) is pretty much going to be environmentally controlled," he added.
Stainless steel tables will be used in an effort to keep everything clean and sanitized.
"You want a good product that is going to be at least properly produced and cared for, so cleanliness is going to be essential for my operation here," Rodgers said.
For more information on CanaMarianas, visit https://www.canamarianas.com/home, call 670-234-8277, or email Rodgers at louis@canamarianas.com.