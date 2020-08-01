Casino chair unable to answer on community benefit fund

SAIPAN – The Commonwealth Casino Commission cannot, at this time, provide the Legislature information pertaining to the community benefit fund because it is an ongoing matter and subject to a hearing before the commission, said commission Chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero.
But he said he believes there are other entities that can provide the lawmakers the information they are seeking.
During the regular monthly meeting of the commission on Thursday, Deleon Guerrero informed the other members about the request of the House Special Committee for Fiscal Review of Executive Expenditures for the following information:
Any and all records of contributions by Imperial Pacific International to the community benefit fund, including but not limited to reports, audits, statements of account, bank statements, wire transfers and correspondence or communications;
Any and all records documenting recipients or beneficiaries of community benefit fund distributions, the amount disbursed to each, the dates of each disbursement, the purpose of funds awarded; and
Any and all records documenting negotiation, consultation or communication between IPI and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the casino commission, and the Lottery Commission, as to the implementation of the community benefit fund.
Deleon Guerrero noted that Commonwealth Casino Commission Order 2020-004 requires IPI to meet its obligations to the private sector and the government including the IPI contribution to the community benefit fund.
IPI was given until Aug. 7 to comply with the order.