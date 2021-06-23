SAIPAN — More than 20 employees of the Commonwealth Casino Commission received their termination letters last week.
The issuance of termination letters was carried out in light of the commission's dwindling financial resources.
In an email on Monday, casino commission Executive Director Andrew Yeom said, due to budget constraints, "we served 60-day termination letters/notices without cause for roughly 20 CCC employees."
Yeom said some of their other employees have resigned because they had found new jobs.
"All in all, this staff termination/separation turned out to be around 60% workforce reduction for CCC," the executive director said.
"Unfortunately, furlough is not an option for us as an autonomous agency, thus this termination," Yeom said. "It is sad and unfortunate, but a decision had to be made to smartly and cost-effectively defend the commonwealth against any present and future legal challenges."
The casino commission, he added, retained its core employees "to efficiently address our critical needs with the mindset that our budget won't be replenished for a long while."
At the same time, he said, commission members have talked and will continue to talk with various Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government departments to see if the vast majority of casino commission employees can be hired elsewhere.
"We really have recruited attractive candidates at CCC," Yeom said, adding many will eventually be hired by another government agency or by the private sector.