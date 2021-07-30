Casino commission works for CNMI, not for IPI, Yeom says

The Commonwealth Casino Commission works for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and not for Imperial Pacific International, the commission’s executive director told members of the CNMI House Gaming Committee last week.
Commission Executive Director Andrew Yeom said he “strongly disagrees” with Rep. Celina Babauta, who told him "it appears that you guys are protecting (IPI’s) interest, not the CNMI government's."
Babauta said she is frustrated by the commission's “lack of serious claims” against IPI in the recent order by the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands granting a writ of execution to sell IPI's assets to satisfy the $5.4 million judgment against the casino developer.
She asked Yeom, "Why hasn't the commission claimed a stake on any of their assets if they, IPI, owe the casino commission?"
"I find it frustrating that CCC has not really laid any serious claims against IPI in terms of financial penalty other than the $6 million. It appears, at least from our perspective, from our viewpoint, that you work for the CNMI government. However your reluctance to revoke [IPI’s] license, [makes] it appear that you guys are protecting their interest, not the CNMI government," Babauta told Yeom.
"I strongly disagree with that,” Yeom replied. “How can I be protecting a private company when I work for the commonwealth?"
Babauta said, "Well, you have given them so much leeway."
"It is the due process that we are dealing with. I have no intention of giving any personal favor to IPI whatsoever," Yeom said.
"I understand [you are frustrated], and so are we. But we have to give them, IPI, due process and we want to do it correctly and legally. Only that way can everything be solved. I am sure they will appeal all of our decisions, and when they do we will win that as well in court," he added.
Yeom also said that it is the CNMI Department of Finance that collects the license fees, the regulatory fees and taxes from IPI. Moreover, the department already has a lien on IPI, Yeom said.
For its part, the casino commission has suspended IPI’s casino license, which is “pretty much a death sentence” for IPI, he said.
IPI, he added, can no longer go anywhere in the international community to get help and raise funds to pay off its debts.
He said the commission also has imposed a $6 million fine on IPI and is “definitely moving in that direction,” referring to the revocation of IPI’s casino license.
“I’m not here to argue with you,” Yeom told Babauta.
Mike Ernest, the casino commission's outgoing legal counsel, said most of the claims against IPI that were stipulated in the commission orders are payable to the CNMI government.
These include the community benefit fund and the annual license fee, Ernest said.
The only money that will go directly to the commission is the $3 million annual regulatory fee and the $6 million fine imposed on IPI in Commission Order 002 for failing to pay the annual license fee, he added.
Ernest said the commission is more interested in IPI's compliance than in just punishing the casino investor.
He also noted that even though the lottery commission has “forgiven” IPI, the casino commission still suspended IPI’s license.
He said the license is suspended indefinitely until IPI complies with most of the casino commission’s orders.