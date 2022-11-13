The Commonwealth Election Commission late Friday afternoon unanimously voted to certify the 2022 general election results, including two contested Northern Islands ballots. The gubernatorial runoff election will be held on Friday, Nov. 25.
The early voting period will be from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, and the last day that the CEC will accept absentee ballots will be on Dec. 9.
CEC Chair Jesus Sablan said the board certified the election results Friday because they did not want the runoff election to occur on Thanksgiving. Also present for the commission’s roll call vote were Vice Chair Esther Yatar, Jonathan Christopher Manglona, Lelanie Manglona, Jesus Cepeda, John Diego Attao, and their legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Charles Reyes Jr.