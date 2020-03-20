Century Hotel to be used for COVID-19 surveillance

SAIPAN – The governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have identified Century Hotel in Garapan as one of the facilities that will be used to isolate patients under investigation for COVID-19.
In an interview on Wednesday, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said there will be patients – symptomatic or not – who need to be isolated.
Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said Gov. Ralph Torres and the task force are working with the private sector to identify additional alternate sites "as the need arises." He said Century Hotel was available for a particular surveillance case.
"We want to make sure that we protect not only the individual who is under medical surveillance, but the rest of the community as well."
Bautista said the government will pay the private establishments that will be used as alternate care sites.
"It is subject for reimbursement and (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) is involved," he added.
The Kagman Emergency Center Shelter Facility has been identified as an alternate care site, but it is not yet ready.
On Wednesday, CHCC said it had identified a surveillance case and submitted specimens for testing to the lab at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.
CHCC said a "surveillance case" is defined as a patient a clinician has judged should be tested, but does not meet the COVID-19 "person under investigation" criteria as defined by the Guam DPHSS lab, the CNMI's current testing location.
"While the patient does not meet the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) case definition of a COVID-19 (person under investigation), CHCC is taking a precautionary stance in order to protect the CNMI community," CHCC said. "This does not mean that the CNMI has a confirmed case."
On Wednesday evening, the governor's COVID-19 task force and CHCC stated that results of a surveillance case sent to Guam last week for testing came back negative.
As of Wednesday, the CNMI remained without a confirmed case of COVID-19, the task force and CHCC added.