SAIPAN — "Just as our men and women in service made a commitment never to leave a soldier behind, we have an obligation never to leave a veteran behind," Michael Sablan, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, said in his Veterans Day keynote address Thursday at the American Memorial Park Court of Honor in Saipan.
Numerous Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands officials, veterans, military families and other community members attended the ceremony to pay tribute to all veterans and service members.
Michael Sablan began his keynote address by reading a message from Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth: "As a nation we must ensure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans is never overlooked or forgotten. On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation."
"I am indeed especially humbled to speak to you this morning because I am not a veteran," Michael Sablan said. "I am a brother to one who served proudly and, like many of us in our community, I am a close relative and a friend to many who did raise their hand to serve. Though I never served, perhaps it is appropriate that those of us who benefited from the sacrifices of those who did serve to protect our freedoms should speak on this occasion. I think it is important that our veterans and our families know the immense appreciation felt by those like me who did not put on the uniform."
He added, "So today, as we do every year on the 11th hour, 11th day of the 11th month, we take a moment to pause and honor our veterans. We owe our freedoms, the freedoms we enjoy today, to the veterans who fought and sacrificed to protect and preserve them. On this Veterans Day and every day, let us remind ourselves, let us never forget that the way of life we enjoy today is only possible from the great sacrifices of the men and women who have fought and continue to fight to preserve and protect us. The service and the sacrifices they and their families endured for our benefit is a debt that we can never repay."
Michael Sablan said, "There are no words that I can say to sufficiently honor their service, but while we can only accept that we can never repay our debt, we must also recognize that there are opportunities that we can endeavor to try to repay by continuing to assist our veterans on their return to civilian life in our community."
He then acknowledged the work done by CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres, CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan and CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stanley Iakopo to assist veterans.
"We all know that for far too long, our veterans in the insular areas have been underserved and we must continue to advocate to correct this inequity," Michael Sablan said, noting the recent arrivals of a number of veterans counselors, such as veterans benefit counselor Willie Peterson III.
"I encourage all our veterans and your families to learn more about these benefits. Contact your Veterans Affairs office. Visit your local providers."