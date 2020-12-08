CHCC: 3 test positive for COVID-19

SAIPAN — Three passengers who arrived Saturday on Saipan tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI to 109 since March 28.
The three individuals, who are now in quarantine and are being closely monitored at the designated isolation area, have been identified through travel screening.
They are the 81st, 82nd and 83rd people diagnosed through testing upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
CHCC said it has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
As of Saturday, there were four individuals in isolation.
CHCC said all travelers arriving on Saipan must undergo quarantine for a minimum of five to seven days at a designated government quarantine facility.
"Upon arrival at the quarantine facility, all travelers are required to undergo first day testing. In addition, all travelers are required to test a second time on the fifth day after their arrival date. If fifth-day testing returns negative, individuals may be released from the designated quarantine facility by CNMI health officials," CHCC stated.
When a vaccine is available and if travelers are vaccinated, quarantine for them would be different, said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna. She did not elaborate.
New freezers
The CNMI government has recently acquired 10 ultra-cold freezers for the vaccines.
According to COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez, the ultra-cold freezers will store the vaccine at temperatures of -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tinian and Rota will each have two freezers and the rest will be for Saipan, he added.