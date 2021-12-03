SAIPAN – Four positive COVID-19 cases were identified in Tinian, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported on Wednesday.
The first of the four, an employee at the Tinian courthouse, was identified on Tuesday.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Supreme Court ordered the immediate closure of the courthouse for disinfection.
"We do have one index case in Tinian, with a second case in the same household. Through contact tracing, we found two other cases, two different households. Those individuals have been identified and have been isolated," said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
Muna added that discussions are ongoing with Tinian leadership to determine the next steps to be taken should there be a rise in the number of cases on the island.
Similar discussions also are ongoing with the Rota leadership, she added.
Both delegations are discussing the possibility of opening quarantine sites on the two islands, Muna said.
"At this point right now, since our community case (on Oct. 28), we saw a surge of over 500 cases. We'd like to remind the community that no other medicine or intervention has been nearly as effective in preventing severe illness and death as the COVID-19 vaccines," she added.
Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan said the contact tracing team has been up all night in Tinian since the first new case was identified Tuesday.
"This was inevitable. It was meant to happen. At this point in time, it's happening in Tinian. We have the first community spread. It's always been our position that we have to continue to practice the three W's and practice the COVID-19 protocols," he said.
"I do know the frustration. People are frustrated, panicking, and calling in (to offer) their own recommendations, but, as a government entity, we still have to follow protocol. I do apologize to our community if their sentiments are not being heard right now, but we leave these responsibilities to the COVID-19 Task Force. We trust that what they are doing is what's right."
Mayor Aldan said discussions are taking place to determine whether to send the COVID-19 patients to Saipan to be treated, or to establish a quarantine or isolation site in Tinian.