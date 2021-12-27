Eighty-two COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Dec. 21 and 23, bringing the total in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to 2,819 cases since March 28, 2020, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. stated Friday. The individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored, CHCC said.
As of Dec. 23, there were 1,707 recoveries, 816 active cases and five deaths since Oct. 28, 2021.
As of Dec. 24, there were 14 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 – 12 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated; 2 were on ventilators. One patient was discharged.
According to the World Health Organization, she added, the risk is higher in places where these factors overlap, even as restrictions are lifted.
Muna said there are still a lot of unknowns with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, especially on how it will impact the health system and the community.
She urged community members to obtain their booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines when due.
"They are just another defense against this virus. ... We don't know what impact the omicron variant will have on this community. We want to be able to have the best protection," she added.
"I have to say that I am very, very happy that a large number of individuals have been vaccinated, ... but we still have individuals that still need to get their first shot," she said.
As of Dec. 22, CHCC said, 92.5% of the CNMI's eligible population had been fully vaccinated.