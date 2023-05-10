CHCC agrees to pay CUC $525K a month

SAIPAN- The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding Monday, obligating CHCC to pay CUC $525,000 a month for its utilities.
As of March 31, CHCC owed CUC $53.6 million.
After almost two weeks of negotiations facilitated by Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, CHCC and CUC signed the MOU in their presence around 4 p.m. at the governor’s office “to ensure the continuity of water and power services to the CNMI’s main health care facility.”
Under the MOU, CHCC agrees to pay CUC no less than $525,000 per month beginning May 12, 2023, and on the 15th day of each month thereafter, for a period of one year. It is also understood that "in the event the total monthly payment goes over and beyond CHCC's monthly billing based on actual consumption, the remainder of the payment received by CUC shall be applied to CHCC's arrears amount.”
If CHCC fails to pay after a 30-day period, CUC shall disconnect CHCC's utility services immediately.
Signing the MOU were acting CUC Executive Director Bettina G. Terlaje and CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther L. Muna.
“I am glad that an agreement has been made between CUC and CHCC, as it is critical that our commonwealth’s main health care facility remains open for our island community,” the governor said.
“At the same time, I am also appreciative of the two agencies for striking a compromise that will also help with CHCC’s outstanding payments,” he added.
Muna said, “CHCC is pleased with the agreement and is grateful to the governor and lieutenant governor for helping us make it possible. I know a lot of members of the community as well as federal partners had been worried."
"This is a significant step to ensuring that both parties are able to fulfill compliance with the federal regulations applicable to them without jeopardizing their operational functions. For CHCC, it’s the delivery of quality health care,” she added.
For her part, Terlaje said, "We extend our appreciation to Gov. Palacios and Lt. Gov. Apatang for ensuring both we, CUC, and our partner, CHCC, are able to prioritize our stakeholders — the community’s welfare — over any differences that can be settled amicably and collaboratively. Although the arrears are still pending negotiation and settlement, CUC is pleased that CHCC will begin to pay its current bills monthly going forward and freeze its arrears from increasing.”
CUC board Chair Janice Marie A. Tenorio said, “The governor and lieutenant governor have always been supportive of our initiative to work with all of our customers, including government agencies, departments, and, in particular, CHCC, in giving them flexibility to address what is owed to our utilities agency.”
CUC and CHCC are autonomous public corporations whose board members are appointees of the governor.
The CNMI government, including CHCC, is CUC’s largest delinquent customer with an unpaid total utility bill of $66.37 million as of March 31.