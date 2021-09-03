CHCC awarded $523K for telehealth services

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. was recently awarded $522,722 for telehealth devices to expand outpatient telemedicine services in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
These services are for patients living on the more rural islands who would otherwise require air travel to access care, putting them at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
On Aug. 26, the Federal Communications Commission approved just under $42 million in funding applications for the second round of its COVID-19 telehealth program.
The program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunication services, information services and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the pandemic.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, in an interview said, "What COVID-19 has taught us is that there are a lot of ways to deliver care, and telemedicine is one of those ways."
She said the funding will allow the CNMI to help people gain access to health care they need without having to leave their homes, especially for those in Rota and Tinian, and especially in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're so glad that this opportunity is available, whether it's for COVID-19 or any other reason. It's all about making it easier for people and removing any barriers that may exist that prevent them from receiving the health care they need," she said.
Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig thanked the federal government for the program and funding. "All these programs, because of the pandemic, they're really helpful to the community of Rota, Saipan and Tinian. They benefit our community. And the people of the commonwealth really need to support each other and love one another."
The FCC established a system for rating applications in the second round of funding, factoring in the hardest-hit and lowest-income areas, tribal communities, and previously unfunded states and territories.