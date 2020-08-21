SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. are currently inspecting private schools to ensure their compliance with safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Task force Chairman Warren Villagomez said CHCC and the Department of Public Works are reviewing the reopening plans of schools.
The Bureau of Environmental Health conducts site assessments to ensure schools maintain social distancing based on classroom square footage and comply with the reopening guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Villagomez said the agencies inspected Saipan International School, Saipan Community School, Grace Christian Academy and Brilliant Star Montessori last week. These schools were allowed to reopen.
BEH is scheduled to inspect Eucon School on Thursday and Mt. Carmel School on Aug. 28.
The inspection of other private schools is ongoing, while public schools will be inspected in early September.
"Everyone has been focused on providing (a) quality and safe environment in the classroom," Villagomez said.
He added that the schools are all willing to adjust their settings based on the recommendations and guidelines provided by the CDC.
GCA principal Beth Nunez said her school reopened on Wednesday.
Prior to the reopening, she said BEH inspected the campus, including the classrooms and restrooms.
"They ensured that we have put into place all the safety and health protocols provided by the task force," Nunez said. "We have included additional safety measures."
GCA, for example, purchased plexiglass dividers for each desk and UV disinfecting systems for each classroom, she added.
"At GCA, K-5 and grades 9-12 are holding face-to-face classes while grades 6-8 students are attending hybrid classes – a combination of face-to-face and online learning," Nunez said.
"We are thankful for the hard work of Gov. Ralph Torres, Chairman Warren Villagomez, (Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.) CEO Esther Muna and the entire task force and other front-liners in keeping our community safe. We are also grateful to have received approval to open for face-to-face instruction," Nunez said.