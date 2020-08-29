SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands expects to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Jan. 2021, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said during a press briefing Thursday on KKMP radio.
She said the vaccine is not ready, but she received a call on Thursday morning from the White House task force regarding Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership initiated by the federal government “to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”
“We were assured that it is going to be a safe and effective vaccine once it is ready for distribution,” Muna said. “We are looking at January 2021 as the target date for distribution for the mass vaccination that’s going to occur.”
While waiting for the vaccine, Muna said, CHCC is already “making sure there’s refrigeration and other equipment needed [so] when it is ready, we are also ready.”
The vaccine will also be available on Rota and Tinian, she added.
Meanwhile, Muna is asking community members to get their flu shots as the flu season is coming.
Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez, for his part, is asking parents to coordinate with their children’s schools regarding the school-based vaccination outreach. Its goal is to bring children up to date with recommended immunizations.
For more information, call the CHCC Immunization Program at 670-236-8745, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.