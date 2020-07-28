SAIPAN — The central government will make a partial payment of $2.5 million to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. so it won't disconnect the hospital power supply for six hours daily.
In an interview, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board Chairwoman Lauri Ogumoro said the government will transfer the money to CHCC on Wednesday.
CUC is demanding a $5 million payment from CHCC by Aug. 6.
As of June 12, CHCC had an outstanding balance of over $35 million due to CUC for utility services. The amount continues to grow by about $400,000 per month, the CUC board told Ogumoro in a letter on July 6.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Department of Finance Secretary David Atalig joined the CHCC special board meeting in the governor's conference room.
"We truly understand CUC's need for funding to buy fuel," Ogumoro told the governor, "but (CUC) has to understand ... that we have to have cash to buy supplies (for medical services) ... and we are all kind of tied up here."
CHCC Chief Financial Officer Derek Sasamoto said the hospital incurs a shortfall every year.
"We have done a lot to grow resources, but the shortfall still exists," he added.
He earlier told the House Ways and Means Committee that the hospital is a $90 million operation.
CHCC managed to increase its revenue from $30 million to $60 million, he added, but because of uncompensated care, the "huge deficit" of the hospital persists.
He noted that the cost of uncompensated care is increasing and has reached $18 million in the current fiscal year.