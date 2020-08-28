SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. may lose its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services certification if the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. disconnects the lone Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands hospital from the CUC power grid six hours every day, according to CHCC board Chair Lauri Ogumoro.
CMS is the largest funding source for the CHCC, as 57% of its funding comes from the federal agency, Ogumoro stated in her July 27 letter to the CUC board.
"Remaining eligible for that revenue is dependent upon compliance with an exceedingly long and detailed list of specific rules and standards, including rules for emergency utilities under the Life Safety Code," she added. "Hospitals that provide critical care, like CHCC, are required to have generators that can power their essential functions as a backup should power become interrupted."
Ogumoro said, "Failure to meet the CMS requirement of having redundant power and water systems puts CHCC at risk of losing eligibility to receive revenue from Medicaid or Medicare."
Saying that the unpaid utility bills of CHCC now amount to $35 million, the CUC board approved a daily, six-hour power disconnection starting Sept. 8.
CUC noted that CHCC has the infrastructure to self-generate power for the entire hospital.
But Ogumoro said CHCC cannot operate its generators under long-term emergency conditions.
She said critical patient care services will be greatly affected, as the generator is not capable of powering the facility at its full capacity, including the operating rooms, the CT scanning equipment and the Level 3 laboratory.