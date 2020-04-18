SAIPAN – As of Friday, Tinian and Rota have no potential COVID-19 cases nor are there persons on either island who are under investigation or need to be monitored, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said.
CHCC will still bring test kits to Rota and Tinian as part of mass testing in the commonwealth.
CHCC and the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force are planning to conduct mass testing when there are enough test kits available. On Monday evening, 20,000 test kits that the CNMI purchased from South Korea arrived. An additional 40,000 test kits are expected to be delivered soon.
Muna said the people of Rota and Tinian do not need to fly to Saipan to get tested, adding that CHCC’s intent is “not to burden the people.”
CHCC has already purchased Abbott ID equipment for both islands, Muna said. But installing the equipment may “take a while because you need to renovate the Tinian and Rota (clinics first). That is something that we need to work on.”
In the meantime, Muna said CHCC can collect specimens from Rota and Tinian and transport them to Saipan for testing.
As of April 16, the CNMI had 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two deaths and nine recoveries.