SAIPAN — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, has informed the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. that after an initial validation inspection, the lone hospital in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has met the standards of Medicare conditions pursuant to CMS regulations.
This rescinds any termination action imposed against the hospital.
CMS is the nation's governing body that administers the Medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and health insurance portability standards.
In order for health care providers to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, CMS regularly surveys hospitals to ensure adherence to its conditions of participation, or CoPs, verifying how well health care entities comply with its requirements.
In November 2012, a notice of termination was issued for the CNMI hospital, dialysis unit and laboratory.
At the time, the hospital had 13 conditional findings.
In January 2014, the laboratory termination status was removed, and in September 2014, the termination status for dialysis was removed.
CMS conducted resurveys of the hospital in April 2019 and May of this year.
A validation survey was conducted last month.
"The investments in our hospital, both in personnel and in infrastructure, are essential in bringing the hospital to meeting the standards of safe, accessible, and quality care," said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
"Despite our hospital being hit with challenges after the initial termination status, from two supertyphoons and the pandemic, that investment and our staff and management's commitment to our patients led to chipping away the conditional findings, meeting standards of care and finally achieving this rescission."