SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Saturday announced that an individual had tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases in the CNMI to 58 since March.
The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
Of the total 58 confirmed cases, CHCC said 32 were identified through port-of-entry screening procedures; 10 were identified through community-based testing; and 16 were identified as known contacts.
CHCC said it has already initiated contact tracing for the immediate contacts of the new confirmed case.
There have been two COVID-19 deaths in the CNMI: the first was a 70-year-old man who died on March 30; and the second was a 77-year-old woman who died on April 7.
Alternate Care Site
COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said CHCC will run the Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort once it opens this week.
"We are going through a lot of discussion with CHCC on the transfer and the level of care they will be providing at ACS," he said.
But he said there are "wraparound services" that the CNMI government will continue to provide, such as facility management, to make sure that all the necessary infrastructure is in place, including a power backup system.