SAIPAN — Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Tuesday evening.
This brings the total reported cases in the CNMI to 113 since March 28.
In a statement, CHCC said the individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing.
The individuals have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
As of Tuesday, eight people were in isolation.
On Monday, two other travelers from the U.S. mainland tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the 113 cases since March, 87 were diagnosed through travel screening – on the first day of their arrival at the airport, or on the fifth day after their arrival. Twenty-six cases were recorded through community screening and contact tracing.
It has been 112 days since the last community transmission, according to the CHCC COVID-19 dashboard.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said this confirms that the CNMI's system works.
She noted that the CHCC and CNMI government implementation of the of the safety protocols is data driven.
"We have been collecting data since day one, and that drives the decisions we make in implementing and adjusting the protocols to ensure that our community is safe," Muna said.