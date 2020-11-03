CHCC reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday reported that four recently arrived passengers had tested positive for COVID-19, raising the confirmed cases in the CNMI to 96 since March 28.
The individuals have been quarantined and moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring, said CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio.
In addition, he said, CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
The CHCC COVID-19 dashboard indicates that of the 96 total cases since March, 70 involved inbound passengers and 26 cases were infected through community transmission.
In an interview on Saturday, Gov. Ralph Torres noted that "our system here is working," referring to the testing upon arrival at the airport.
"Let us continue to fight COVID-19 together," Torres added.
He said monitoring inbound passengers is very critical in keeping the islands safe.
He noted that in the CNMI, COVID-19 testing is done upon arrival and is followed by quarantine and health monitoring.
The governor attributes the success in curbing community transmission to members of the community.
"So I would like to thank our community from the bottom of my heart. ... We remain safe because our community is following the directives," the governor said.
He also thanked the front-liners and first responders for putting their own health on the line.
The governor also commended CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna and her staff, COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez and the governor's authorized representative Gerald Deleon Guerrero "for the great job they're doing to keep our islands safe."
Torres said "a big shout out" also goes to the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority staff and Executive Director Alfreda Camacho, "who have stepped up to do a phenomenal job."
"We only had one chance to do it right," the governor said, "and we are doing it right together as a community," he added as he expressed his appreciation to the private sector and community organizations for their cooperation and support.