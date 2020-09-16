SAIPAN — Another newly arrived passenger has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said Monday.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres renewed his declaration of a state of public health emergency and continued the declaration of state of significant emergency to establish response, quarantine and preventive containment measures against COVID-19.
In a statement, CHCC said the latest case was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival.
"The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring," CHCC stated.
CHCC has also "initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case."
Of the total 61 confirmed cases, 35 were identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 were identified as community contacts and 16 were identified as known contacts, CHCC stated.
Executive order
Executive Order 2020-19 renewed the governor's order directing the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, through the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., to undertake necessary containment measures to protect the health and safety of the public. The new executive order will be in effect for 30 days.