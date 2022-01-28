The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Tuesday, bringing the CNMI total to 4,440 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored.
Of the 96 cases identified Tuesday: 32 were identified via contact tracing; 55 via community testing; and nine via travel testing. Four were identified in Rota.
As of Wednesday, eight people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five were unvaccinated; two fully vaccinated; and one partially vaccinated. Two of the eight were on ventilators.
A total of 118 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Wednesday, resulting in 98.8% of the CNMI's eligible population being fully vaccinated.
The vaccination statuses of the 96 new cases are pending verification.
A total of 544 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday: 396 via community-based testing; 82 at the COVID-19 Community Center; 64 at Rota Health Center; and two at Tinian Health Center.
