SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Thursday issued a health advisory informing the public about an increase in ciguatera fish poisoning, or CFP, cases in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
There has been an increase in ciguatera fish poisoning cases due to the consumption of various shallow- to deep-water bottom fish, CHCC stated.
It added that CFP is a common foodborne illness related to the consumption of certain species of fish that have been contaminated with plankton-derived toxin associated with coral reefs.
The ciguatera toxin is nondetectable as it does not harm the fish and is unrecognizable when consumed, CHCC stated.
Unlike other foodborne illnesses, CFP is not transferred from cross-contamination due to inadequate food handler hygiene, food preparation, cooking, handling and storage, CHCC stated.
Moreover, the ciguatera toxin can withstand cooking and freezing temperatures and is not preventable if the fish species already harbors the toxin, CHCC added.
The common symptoms of CFP are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness, joint aches, headache, dizziness, tingling or numbness, itching, sometimes chills or sweating, dental pain and low blood pressure.
One can also have a characteristic symptom known as "hot-cold reversal": hot items feel cold and cold items feel hot.
Symptoms may appear within 15 minutes to 24 hours after consuming an infected fish, CHCC said, adding that most individuals who experience symptoms feel better in a few days to a week but, in some cases, symptoms last for months and sometimes years.
CHCC said individuals experiencing symptoms of CFP are urged to seek medical attention as prompt treatment can reduce the severity of symptoms, especially people with underlying medical conditions. Individuals also are advised to immediately discard any remaining leftovers, including broths.
CHCC said more than 400 species of fish are associated with CFP. The most common are older, larger fish which have been eating contaminated fish during their life span, including, but not restricted to, barracuda, grouper, jack, hogfish, mackerel and snapper.
There is no specific prevention except to eat fish smaller than about 4 to 6 pounds.