SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the governor's COVID-19 Task Force screened 476 individuals at the former Mariana Resort on Sunday, the task force chairman said.
"We were able to screen those people who came to the site early in the morning," said Warren Villagomez. "They were community members who were concerned about their health, so CHCC conducted a test to address their concerns."
The screening activity ended around 1:30 p.m., he said.
According to another source involved in the screening, these people had contact with the first two COVID-19 patients, one of whom had traveled to Guam.
Individuals from the group who were identified as persons under investigation were brought on Sunday to Kanoa Resort, where they are now quarantined.
No contact with patients
One of the people screened on Sunday, however, said neither she nor her family members had any contact with the two COVID-19 patients.
"Not all of us have met or talked to the patients, but our church leader advised us to participate in the screening," she said.
She added that most of them went to the former Mariana Resort with their families.
"The screening was quick and orderly," she said. "There were some police officers who managed the traffic and made sure that we observed social distancing."
The church members reside in Koblerville and Garapan.
The woman said her church organization has been complying with governor's enhanced social distancing directive.
"Since last February or early March, we have been discouraged from attending church and we have been attending our worship service through WebEx."