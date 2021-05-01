CHCC to activate vaccination site at multipurpose center

SAIPAN – As part of its village outreach vaccination campaign, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Wednesday conducted a “dry run” in preparation for the opening of its third village COVID-19 vaccination site, which is located at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.
The site will be activated on May 8 or 9 and will administer doses of Moderna vaccine to members of the general population who are 18 years old and above.
The dry run on Wednesday started at 9 p.m. with dozens of individuals receiving their first doses.
The chief operations officer at the multipurpose center was Heather Santos, who was assisted by registered nurses Karen Buettner and Evita Kawai.
The entry screening staff were Samantha Aderwangel, Maria Valencia, Lupe Kaipat and Preston Saralu.
The opening of the new vaccination site will further expand COVID-19 vaccine availability, CHCC spokesperson Lee Tenorio said.
During the first village outreach clinic at the San Antonio Systems of Care facility two weeks ago, 68 people received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The second village outreach was held last week at the Kagman Community Center.
Tenorio said officials aim to vaccinate 200 individuals with the Moderna vaccine.
As of April 29, 2021, the CNMI had fully vaccinated 18,486 eligible persons, according to CHCC’s Vaccinate CNMI dashboard.
Individuals who want to be vaccinated are encouraged to pre-register online at vaccinatecnmi.com, contact the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT/7468, or register in person at the CHCC call center at IT&E Chalan Laulau.
CHCC also has expanded Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine availability to 16- and 17-year-olds on Rota and Tinian.
All necessary forms and information are available at vaccinatecnmi.com
Parents must register for their children, as well as accompany them during the vaccination process.
The next village outreach vaccination clinic will be held at Northern Marianas College. The schedule will be announced at a later date.
Surveillance testing
In related news, Tenorio said CHCC is administering COVID-19 testing at Kanoa Resort from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The testing is offered at no cost to CNMI community members, but confirmation ID is required to enter. To register, go to www.vaccinatecnmi.com/covidtesting