SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said it will bring other services to Kanoa Resort to elevate the health care CHCC provides to the more than 40 individuals quarantined at the hotel.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña said they plan to utilize Kanoa Resort as an alternate care site that has pharmacy, laboratory, respiratory and other services.
She said the individuals at Kanoa Resort are considered "outpatients," adding that they do not meet the criteria for admission into the hospital, but still must be isolated and monitored.
"We provide them health services. Our doctors and nurses are there 24/7 providing care and bringing medicine that needs to be given. ... We check on them, get their temperature," Muña said.
She added that when a person with symptoms is brought to the hospital's emergency room, the doctors will order a mandatory isolation. If the doctor orders a COVID-19 test, a nurse will collect a specimen for testing.
"While waiting for the test result we issue mandatory isolation and quarantine. So they are brought over to Kanoa Resort. But contact tracing doesn't wait for the test result. Contact tracing begins as soon as somebody says, 'I have symptoms,'" Muña added.
As of Saturday, CHCC said there had been 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, two deaths and 113 persons released from quarantine.