CHCC to set up field hospital in parking lot

SAIPAN — The Saipan hospital's capacity has not yet been reached, but the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is already setting up a field hospital in the upper parking lot area of its Navy Hill campus, said Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña.
On Wednesday, Muña issued a memorandum to employees, informing them that the upper level parking area of CHCC will no longer be available for use.
"In a collaborative effort, the governor's COVID-19 Task Force, the (Commonwealth Utilities Corp.) and other agencies will work alongside CHCC to set up a 50-bed field hospital in the upper parking lot area of the Navy Hill campus," Muña said.
On Wednesday, a group of construction workers started clearing the parking lot.
The field hospital is part of a "preparedness and infection control measure in the event that we experience a surge of patients who need isolated hospital care due to COVID-19," Muña said.
Employees and hospital visitors were advised to park in the lower level parking areas, or at the tennis courts at the corner of Navy Hill and Middle Road. A Commonwealth Office of Transport Authority bus will shuttle employees to and from the tennis courts, but passengers are required to wear face masks.
CHCC's drive-thru pharmacy will continue in the lower level parking area.